Clarksburg Police release names of victims in fatal wrong-way collision on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A collision on West Virginia Route 50 westbound on Saturday has resulted in two fatalities.

On Saturday, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to an accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 Westbound near the West Pike Street entrance, according to officials with the Clarksburg Police Department.

The accident was the result of a 2013 Kia Soul travelling east on the westbound lane of W.Va. Rt. 50 colliding head-on with a 2013 Chevy Silverado, police said. The driver of the Kia Soul, Lee Cunningham, 89, and the passenger, Joann Cunningham, 80, both of Lumberport, were both pronounced dead on scene; they were husband and wife, according to police officials.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were transported by Harrison County EMS for treatment, and one is still in Ruby Memorial Hospital receiving treatment while the other has been released, officers said.

Also responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. Officials with the Clarksburg Police Department said that their investigation showed that no substances were involved in causing the crash, and that is was simply “a tragic accident.”