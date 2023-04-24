The Good Times Bar where three men were shot on Sunday, April 23, 2023. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department believes that the shooting that happened at the Good Times Bar on Sunday may have happened after a verbal argument between the men involved.

According to a press release from the Clarksburg Police, the three men involved were all in their 40s or 30s; one was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition at the United Hospital Center, another was shot near the shoulder and is in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital and another was shot in the foot and is also in stable condition at Ruby.

The shooting happened at around 2:20 a.m. at the Milford Street bar. It is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact lead investigator Lt. White at 304-624-1618 or the tip line at 304-624-1625.

No charges were announced as of Monday.