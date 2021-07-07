Clarksburg shooting leaves 1 person dead

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A shooting late Wednesday morning in Clarksburg left one person dead.

A Clarksburg police officer stands outside a home on North 1st Street after a shooting incident

First responders received a call at just after 11:30 a.m. on July 7 about a shooting at a home on North 1st Street, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

Marcus Barnett, 40, of Clarksburg, was shot once in the chest area. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said the suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Butler, of Clarksburg, had left the area. Butler was found about two hours after the shooting, at approximately 1:34 p.m., and was taken into police custody, officers said.

For now, Butler is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

There is no word at this time as to what led to the shooting or what further charges Butler might face.

The Harrison County Drug Task Force and West Virginia State Police assisted in the incident. The Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Medical Examiner all responded on scene.