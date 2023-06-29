Update: 6/29/2023, 9:55 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Route 50 has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday night. Following the wreck, 12 News received details from Harrison County 911 officials.

According to 911 officials, two vehicles were involved in the accident which took place around 6:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 50 on the I-79 overpass. 911 officials said that they believed four people were transported to United Hospital Center as a result.

A 12 News employee reported that at least two of the people involved were conscious and speaking with crews on the scene following the wreck.

The cause of the accident and the status of those that were transported is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.

Original: 6/29/2023, 7:25 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A portion of U.S. Route 50 West coming into Clarksburg is currently shut down due to a vehicle accident.

According to a 12 News employee, a vehicle accident occurred Thursday evening near the offramp of I-79 South onto Rt. 50. A picture taken shows that the offramp is still functional for traffic to move onto Rt. 50, but traffic coming from Bridgeport is currently stopped as crews work to clear the roadway.

(WBOY Image)

The extent of the accident is unknown at this time including how many vehicles, people and whether or not anyone was injured.

According to Harrison County 911, crews from the Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS all responded.

