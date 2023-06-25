CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A major water main break was reported in Clarksburg on Sunday morning, leading to a road shutting down, according to a City of Clarksburg Facebook post.

The post said that the breakage occurred on Pike Street and has resulted in the closing of the street “from Montecello to the Post Office.” No timeline has been given yet as to when the situation will be sorted out, but the post said that updates will come soon as the situation evolves.

Crews and engineers are working to resolve the issue, but in the meantime, people should stay away from the area.

Stick with 12 News for further updates.