FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering “a medical issue” that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

The code blue was called in order to allow medical personnel to enter the school and assist the three students facing the undisclosed medical issue, deputies said.

Affected students were treated at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, where they are currently facing no additional problems and are recovered, according to the sheriff’s department.

Requests for further information from the Marion County Board of Education have not been returned at this time, however, officials at North Marion High School said that there is “no risk to students at the school today, nor was there any risk yesterday.”