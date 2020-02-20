Collision in Randolph County kills 2 drivers

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two people are dead after a head-on collision Feb. 19 in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:48 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident approximately four miles east of Elkins on U.S. Route 33, according to a press release from Sheriff Mark Brady.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a Kia Forte and a Ford Fiesta in a head-on collision. The Kia Forte was driven by a 40-year-old man from the Dailey area of Randolph County and was traveling west in the westbound lane of Route 33. The Ford Fiesta was traveling east in the westbound lane and was driven by a 60-year-old man from the Harman area of Randolph County, according to the press release.

The vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Route 33, killing both drivers. There were no passengers in the vehicles, according to Brady.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Elkins Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and the Randolph County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have not released the names of the drivers involved.

The incident is still under investigation.