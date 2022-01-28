Collision involving Lowe’s truck damages Morgantown house, sends 1 to hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An accident involving a Lowe’s truck and a residence was reported in Morgantown Friday morning.

According to the Monongalia County, 9-1-1 communications center, a two-vehicle accident involving a Lowe’s truck and a pickup truck was reported at 11:19 a.m. on Point Marion Road in Morgantown. Officials from the Star City Volunteer Fire Department told 12 News that the driver of the pickup truck was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck caused the pickup truck to crash into someone’s porch and caused damage to the porch of the home, according to the Star City VFD.

Photo showing the accident between a Lowe’s truck and a pickup truck hitting a Morgantown resident’s home. (Courtesy Photo: Amanda Greaver)

Photo showing the accident between a Lowe’s truck and a pickup truck hitting a Morgantown resident’s home. (Courtesy Photo: Amanda Greaver)

Lowe’s truck that wrecked into Morgantown home being towed away from scene. (Courtesy Photo: Amanda Greaver)

Lowe’s truck that wrecked into Morgantown home being towed away from scene. (Courtesy Photo: Amanda Greaver)

12 News has obtained video taken immediately after the crash by a resident of a neighboring apartment.

The woman taking the video can be heard saying the following: “This is what just happened on my road, Point Marion Road. I was sitting in my apartment, next thing I know I hear a huge ka-boom from outside, and a Lowe’s truck hit the blue truck and literally went into the people’s house.”

Officials are saying the wreck was more than likely caused by snowy conditions. Morgantown received several inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning which caused many roads to be slick.

