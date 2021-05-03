Condition unknown of man who accidentally shot himself at Wilsonburg BFS

WILSONBURG, W.Va. — The condition of a man being treated after an accidental discharge of a weapon at a convenience store in Wilsonburg over the weekend is unknown.

According to the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Saturday evening, troopers responded to a reported shooting at the BFS in Wilsonburg.

When troopers arrived, they learned that a man had been holstering his weapon in order to enter the store, and while he placed it into the holster, the firearm discharged, according to state police.

The discharge resulted in the man receiving a wound to his torso, which required Life Flight Medical Services to be called in, troopers said.

The landing zone was set up at the North View station of the Clarksburg Fire Department, according to a post on the Reynoldsville WV Volunteer Fire Department – Co 8 Facebook page.

The patient was then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, troopers said. His condition remains unknown at this time.