RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, North Marion High School underwent a “Code Blue” which indicated a medical emergency, per a Facebook post from Marion County Schools.

The school said that the Code Blue was called because a teacher at the school experienced a medical incident that eventually claimed his life. Marion County Schools revered him as a “valued member of the Husky Family,” and assured the public that their thoughts are with his family and all who knew him. He was also a coach for the school.

North Marion High School said via a Facebook post that it had crisis counselors and psychologists available for staff and students for the rest of the school day and into Tuesday evening.

Marion County Schools has provided a team of counselors and psychologists, who have been available for students and staff today at NMHS and will remain on campus for students, staff, and community this evening. If your child is in need of supports due to this code blue, we encourage you to reach out. North Marion High School on Facebook

Marion County Schools has not released a name or any identifying information about the teacher at this time.

