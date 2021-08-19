Country Club Chrysler in Harrison County catches fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Country Club Chrysler in Harrison County caught fire on Thursday night.

According to Harrison County 911, it happened at about 10:30 at the dealership, which is located along Route 19, south of Clarksburg.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire or on the extent of damage to the building or any vehicles at the dealership.

Fire departments from Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Farmington, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood and West Milford were on scene, along with Harrison County EMS and West Virginia State Police.

