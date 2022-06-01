ARDEN, W.Va. – Emergency crews are attempting a water rescue operation in Barbour County, at a popular recreational area known as “Party Rock.”

According to Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter, an 18-year-old man went into the Tygart Valley River and never resurfaced. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is the whole reason we’re telling people not to come down here,” said Carpenter. “It’s treacherous waters, and they don’t need to be swimming in it. This is the things that happen.”

Emergency crews attempt a water rescue in Barbour County on June 1, 2022. (WBOY image)

Several fire departments were on scene to assist, and crews had boats and divers in the water, according to Carpenter.

Carpenter added that due to the time of day, efforts to find the man would need to be halted for now. He said crews would resume looking for the man on Thursday morning.

Officials have not released the man’s name at this time.