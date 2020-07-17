UPDATE: Crews attempting to rescue between 10 and 13 people at Audra State Park

UPDATE (7/17/20 5:49 p.m.):

AUDRA, W.Va. – Barbour County 911 officials are now saying that between 10 and 13 people are being rescued at Audra State Park. However, a more exact figure is not available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (7/17/20 5:39 p.m.):

Multiple emergency crews are attempting to rescue eight people at Audra State Park, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

On Friday, at 3:17 p.m., 911 officials told 12 News that crews were alerted to a water rescue at Middle Fork River in Audra State Park. Currently, crews have sent five different rescue boats, according to 911 officials.

Officials confirmed that fire departments from Belington, Junior, Philippi, Nutter Fort, Bridgeport, Grafton, Buckhannon and Elkins are currently on scene, alongside Belington EMS, Barbour County EMS, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

Stay with 12 News for the latest on this developing story.