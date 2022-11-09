HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews are on the scene of a brush fire near Mount Clare in Harrison County.
According to officials on the scene, the fire started in a camper and spread to dry leaves and up the hill due to heavy wind. Crews were called to the scene at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Most of West Virginia, including Harrison County, is under a Red Flag Warning, which means that there is a high risk for fires because of heavy wind and lack of humidity. Click here to see a full list of counties that are under the warning until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Harrison County EMS, Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood and West Milford fire departments, and West Virginia Forestry all responded.