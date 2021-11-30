Crews battle brush fire near New River Gorge Bridge

SHORT CREEK, W.Va. (WVNS) — A brush fire broke out near the New River Gorge Bridge on Monday, Nov. 29.

According to Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, the 10-acre fire was reported around 1 p.m. He told 59News the National Park Service sent out their own crews, as well as local fire departments, to battle the fire. The Cuyahoga Valley and Shenandoah National Park Service from Ohio and Virginia are on scene.

Bieri said as of last night, the fire was still burning and covered up to 80 acres.

Due to the fire, multiple trail heads are closed including Nuttallburg, Keeneys Creek Rail Trail, and the Headhouse Trail, as well as climbing areas from Short Creek to the Cirque.

