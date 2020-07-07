Crews battle house fire in Harrison County

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – Multiple fire departments responded to a fiery scene in Harrison County, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 officials told 12 News the fire happened on Highland Avenue in Lumberport at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Lumberport Fire Chief Wilbert Cook told 12 News that occupants were working on a 4-wheeler when it caught on fire and kindled to the house. Fire crews extinguished the fire 35 minutes later, according to 911 officials.

Lumberport Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

Cook explained that no injuries are reported.