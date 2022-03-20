MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire on Sunday evening just outside of Morgantown.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Center, the fire was called in just after 6 p.m. at a home on Warm Hollow Road.

Fire departments from Brookhaven, Cheat Lake, Cool Springs, Granville, Star City and Westover all assisted in putting out the fire.

According to officials on the scene, the house is a total loss.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to fire officials. There is no word on that person’s condition.

Fire officials are working to determine the fire’s cause.