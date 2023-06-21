CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday night, crews were called out to the scene of a working structure fire in Clarksburg.

According to Harrison County 911, crews were called at around 9:58 p.m. to the scene of a fire that broke out at a structure near 1559 Fairmont Avenue in Clarksburg. 911 officials confirmed to 12 News that nobody was injured in the blaze.

WBOY Image

Officials from Harrison County 911 confirmed that they never received an exact address, but the structure was confirmed by a 12 News photographer to be located on a hill between Fairmont Avenue and Hoffman Avenue. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Crews from the Clarksburg Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County EMS all responded to the call.