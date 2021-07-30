Crews contain wildfire in Mon National Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. – A small wildfire was reported in the Smoke Hole area of Monongahela National Forest, north of Upper Tract, on Wednesday, July 28 at about 4:30 p.m., forest service officials said.

The fire happened off of the road that leads to the Big Bend Campground, along the South Branch of the Potomac River.

Fire personnel from the Monongahela National Forest, the West Virginia Division of Forestry and local volunteer fire departments responded that night.

On July 29, crews built and reinforced containment lines around 90% of this 15 acre wildfire. Evening storms brought 1 inch of rain to the area, aiding containment efforts. Crews will continue to monitor the area Friday and through the weekend.

The cause of this wildfire is under investigation.

Motorists are advised to use caution if traveling in this area.

Local fire departments posted their thanks, on Facebook, to local residents and businesses who donated food and drinks to the fire crews.