Crews fight fire at abandoned house in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Crews worked to put out a fire Tuesday night at an abandoned house in Taylor County.

It happened just before 10:30, on Beaumont Road, just outside of Grafton.

According to the 911 communications center, there were no injuries reported. There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

The 911 center also said the house is vacant. However, there is no word on whether the fire is considered to be suspicious.

Fire departments from Grafton, Lumberport, Flemington and Fellowsville were on the scene, along with Taylor County EMS.