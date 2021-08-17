Crews fight fire at abandoned house in Taylor County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Crews worked to put out a fire Tuesday night at an abandoned house in Taylor County.

It happened just before 10:30, on Beaumont Road, just outside of Grafton.

According to the 911 communications center, there were no injuries reported. There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

The 911 center also said the house is vacant. However, there is no word on whether the fire is considered to be suspicious.

Fire departments from Grafton, Lumberport, Flemington and Fellowsville were on the scene, along with Taylor County EMS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories