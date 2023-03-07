CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out Tuesday night, requiring emergency crews to be dispatched to rural Harrison County.

A fire broke out on Cherokee Drive in Harrison County. (WBOY Image)

The fire happened along Cherokee Drive, just south of the Marion County line, off Kilarm Road, according to Harrison County 911.

Crews from the Boothsville Fire Department, the Lumberport Fire Department, Monongah Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, Valley Fire Department and the Worthington Fire Department were sent to the scene, along with Harrison County EMS.

12 News reached out to the communications center, which confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

