HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department announced that it responded to several brush fires in Harrison County on Monday, including one that burned more than 11 acres.

According to a Facebook post, early Monday afternoon, crews responded to multiple fires, including an approximately 10-12 acre fire on Tiffy Lane in Craigmore. The large fire involved several hay bales, and according to a post by the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire also spread to a gas well. Firefighters from the Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Anmoore, Lost Creek, Mount Clare and Spelter fire departments were on scene for three hours along with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the post said.

Nutter Fort FD said that no one was injured in the fire, but a total of 11.5 acres burned.

(Courtesy: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department)

Earlier in the day, the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department had also responded to a smaller fire in Meadowbrook which they battled for about an hour. The crews barely arrived back at the station from the first fire when they were called out to the second.