Crews fighting brush fire in Marion County

Fire crews in Marion County are working to get a brush fire under control. (Courtesy: Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)

WINFIELD, W.Va. – Fire crews have been at the scene of a brush fire in Marion County for several hours.

The fire was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Marion County 911.

According to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is covering 15 to 20 acres off Pricketts Creek Road. Windy conditions have made it difficult for firefighters to get the brush fire under control, the post states.

No injuries have been reported, according to Marion County 911.

Fire crews from Pleasant Valley, Bunner Ridge, Rivesville, Fairview, Barrackville and Monongah were on scene, as well as crews from Taylor and Harrison counties. The Marion County Rescue Squad also went to the fire.