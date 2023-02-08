FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews are responding to a fire at a hotel in Fairmont where flames climbed through the roof, and the response to the fire has led to an emergency road closure.

Flames through the roof of the Clarion Inn in Fairmont. WBOY Image.

The Marion County 911 log says that a commercial structure fire was called in at 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 930 E Grafton Rd. in Fairmont.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday afternoon that Fire Department equipment is blocking the roadway near the intersection of West Virginia 310 and Stoney Ridge Road. It said the road will likely continue to be blocked during the evening hours and is asking all traffic to avoid the area.

12 News’ crew at the scene was told by one firefighter that the fire is burning in the roof, so crews needed to ventilate it. Doing so required all firefighters to exit the building, just in case the roof were to collapse.

The Marion County log said the Barrackville, Bunner Ridge, Fairview, Monongah, Rivesville, Valley, Winfield District, Worthington and Boothesville fire departments, and Fairmont station of the Marion County Rescue Squad responded, and additional agencies were called from surrounding counties, including Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Bridgeport.

Nutter Fort said on its official Facebook page that it is a third-alarm fire.

