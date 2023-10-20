UPDATE, 8:33 A.M.:

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of 8:33 a.m., the Harrison County 911 Center said the fire was under control, but some crews remained at the scene cleaning up.

No injuries were reported, according to the comm center.

ORIGINAL, 7:43 A.M.:

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews from multiple fire departments are responding to a grease fire that got out of control in Salem Friday morning, officials with the Harrison County 911 Center said.

The fire was called in at 6:35 a.m., according to the 911 log. The Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Salem, Smithburg and Spelter fire departments, as well as Salem City EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways all responded to the scene, the log shows.

Officials at the 911 center said as of 7:35 a.m. crews were still fighting the fire, which is located near Varner Hollow Road and Jacobs Run Road.

