FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- A fire broke out at the WVA Manufacturing plant on Tuesday at 9:52 a.m. in Alloy, West Virginia.

According to Fayette County dispatch, several crews are working to contain the fire. Armstrong Creek FD, Boomer FD, Smithers FD, and Montomerey FD are currently on the scene.

Dispatch says there are no injuries at this time.