Crews on scene of structure fire in Harrison County

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Harrison County, Thursday morning.

911 officials tell 12 News that the fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m. Thursday at a building on Bennetts Run Road, outside of Lumberport, in the Dola area.

At the time that this article is being written, there are no report of any injuries and no information on what may have caused the fire.

Fire crews from Lumberport, Shinnston, Spelter and Wallace, along with Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways are on scene.