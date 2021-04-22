Crews on scene with working structure fire in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews currently on scene of a working structure fire, according to Marion County 911 officials.

911 officials told 12 News that the fire started at 7:30 p.m. on Dudley Fork Road in Mannington. As of 9:10 p.m. Thursday evening, the structure fire is still occurring.

There is no word of the extent any injuries at this time, or what caused the fire.

Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department and Mannington Fire Department responded to the scene alongside Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Rescue Squad.

