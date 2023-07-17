FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Five individuals were rescued from the Tygart Valley River on Saturday after being unable to reach the shore.

According to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department (WDVFD), crews were alerted on Saturday to a water rescue “between Valley Falls State Park and Hammond Road on the Tygart River.”

(Photo courtesy: Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)

Upon arrival, crews found five people who were trapped on the rocks in the river and unable to make it to shore. Crews from the WDVFD, West Virginia Natural Resource Police and the Marion County Rescue Squad were able to move the stranded people to safety without any incidents.

It is unclear how the people became trapped on the rocks.