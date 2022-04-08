CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person was pronounced dead on scene following a water rescue in Clarksburg Friday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, just before 9 a.m., dispatch received a call of an individual in the water of the West Fork River on West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and performed a water rescue and were able to safely get the person from the West Fork River, however, the subject, William Garrison Elwell, 45, of Clarksburg, was pronounced dead on scene, according to on-scene personnel.

First-responders on the scene were the Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation is currently pending, but the incident is believed to be accidental, according to a press release.