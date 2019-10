Clarksburg, W. V.a- Crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire at an abandon home on 982 West Pike street in Clarksburg.

According to officials the fire broke out at 12:08 am.

At this time there are no injuries being reported.

According to officials the Clarksburg Fire Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Harrison EMS responded the fire.

