Meadowbrook, W. Va- Crews responded to a house fire on Grassy Bottom Road in Meadowbrook.

According to 911 officials, the structure fire was reported at 11:24 P.M.

The Spelter Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, and Lumberport Fire Department responded. When the Spelter Fire Department arrived on scene there was smoke showing.

There are no injuries reported at this time; according to officials.

