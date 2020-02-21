Crews respond to apartment fire in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Multiple emergency crews responded to a working apartment fire in Barbour County Friday afternoon, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

911 officials said that the fire occurred at Pine Brook Apartments in Philippi just after 5:00 p.m.

Fire departments from Philippi, Belington, Junior Volunteer and Nutter Fort responded to the fire alongside Barbour County EMS and Philippi Police Department.

No injuries were reported, according to 911 officials. The extent of the building damage is unknown at this time.

Philippi Fire Department is investigating the incident.

