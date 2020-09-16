UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being struck on I-79; fog likely a factor

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been pronounced dead as the result of an auto-pedestrian accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 135 at the Pleasant Valley exit.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department the accident occurred at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday in foggy conditions when a driver struck and killed a pedestrian.

The deceased, Kelly George, 55, lived nearby in Millersville, and the driver who struck him remains uninjured, the sheriff’s department stated.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is still performing an investigation into the incident, but an official with the department stated that weather was a factor in the accident.