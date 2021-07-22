Crews respond to commercial fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fire crews went to the scene of a fire Thursday in Fairmont.

The call for the fire came in just before 6 p.m. at Prestige Auto on Fairmont Avenue, according to the Fairmont Fire Department.

The fire department said the fire started on the first floor of the building, in the garage area, and it minimally affected the second floor.

Overall, the fire caused minor damage, according to the fire department. There is no word on the fire’s cause.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

