Crews respond to Fairmont structure fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fire crews have responded to a reported structure fire in Fairmont.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a structure fire was reported on Thursday at 12:20 p.m. for a residence on Ridgely Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed a working fire at the residence and began work to extinguish the blaze, according to comm center officials.

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image) Damages from the Fairmont fire

All of the occupants of the residence were able to make it out of the residence, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Fairmont Fire Department and Fairmont Police Department. No further information is available at this time.