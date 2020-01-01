Crews respond to fire at abandoned house in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Crews responded to a structure fire at an abandoned residence in Fairmont Tuesday evening.

According to the Fairmont Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 8:49 Tuesday evening at a residence on Hawthorne Street in Fairmont, and crews responded to douse the flames.

In their investigation, the Fairmont Fire Department found that the fire began on the second floor when a mattress caught fire. The fire did not have the chance to spread to surrounding buildings, according to fire department officials.

No injuries have been reported in this incident and a further investigation is being performed into the cause of the fire.

