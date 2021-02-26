Crews respond to fire at residence in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a reported fire at a residence in Marion County.

At 7:59 on Friday morning, crews responded to a call of a fire at a residence on Fairway Road in Marion County, according to the Marion County 911 Communications Center.

When crews with the Fairmont Fire Department arrived on scene, they did confirm that there was a working fire at the residence; officers with the Fairmont Police Department and first-responders with the Marion County Rescue Squad also arrived to assist on scene, comm center officials said.

No injuries were reported, and no information was given on whether residents were in the home at the time, however, the fire has been extinguished, according to the comm center.

