Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews responded to a structure fire in Morgantown early Sunday morning.

The Morgantown Fire Department said the fire occurred at about 7:42 on 485 Forest Avenue. Crews said that they were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes. Crews also said the building was owned by Jewelman Rentals LLC and was vacant. Firefighters said the fire caused severe roof and structural damage estimated at $125,000.

Officials said they believe unauthorized persons may have been living or squatting in the building.

No injuries were reported and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.