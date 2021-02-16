Crews respond to fire in Harrison County

WYATT, W.Va. – Fire crews went to a fire Tuesday evening in Harrison County.

The fire was called in at about 5:15 at a home along Wyatt Road, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter and Worthington went to that fire, along with Harrison County EMS, according to Harrison County 911.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage to the home, or whether or not there are any injuries.

