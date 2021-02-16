Crews respond to fire in Harrison County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WYATT, W.Va. – Fire crews went to a fire Tuesday evening in Harrison County.

The fire was called in at about 5:15 at a home along Wyatt Road, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter and Worthington went to that fire, along with Harrison County EMS, according to Harrison County 911.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage to the home, or whether or not there are any injuries.

12 News has a reporter heading to the scene of that fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories