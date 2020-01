CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A fire broke out at what firefighters tell 12 News is a garage apartment on Washington Avenue in Clarksburg just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews say the fire was contained and extinguished quickly, and that the apartment suffered moderate damage from the fire.

Crews on scene worked to clear the smoke from the apartment.

Harrison County 911 said no one was injured in the fire.