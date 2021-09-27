Crews respond to garage fire in Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to a fire on Oakridge Estates Road in Mount Clare.

Authorities put out a fire inside a shed in the backyard of a house. At first, there were access issues getting into the shed; however, responders were quick to get inside and get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

According to Harrison County 911, fire departments from Anmoore, Jane Lew, Mount Clare, Jackson’s Mill, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Spelter and Johnstown were on scene. Jane Lew EMS also responded.

Officials from the Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department said they believe the fire originated from inside the shed, but there is no word on the cause.

