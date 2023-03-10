UPDATE: 3/10/23, 2:09 p.m.

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire at a house in Mannington is now under investigation, according to the Mannington Fire Chief.

Chief Robert Dye told 12 News that no one at the home during the fire and that no one was injured. The fire affected the back side of the home and is now under control, the Chief Dye said.

ORINGINAL: 3/10/23, 1:19 p.m.

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fire departments from multiple counties have responded to a house fire in Mannington.

According to the Marion County 911 log, the structure fire was called in at 11:54 a.m. on Friday. A post from the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page said that the fire is at a house at 416 Jefferson Street. The post said that as of about noon, it was a working fire and crews were searching the house. It also urged people to be cautious if traveling in the area.

Emergency crews from Marion and Wetzel counties responded, including the Mannington, Farmington, Fairview, Monongah, Worthington and Grant Town fire departments as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad and Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

12 News does have a reporter heading to the scene who is working to get additional information.

Stick with 12 News for breaking news updates.