Crews respond to house fire in Salem

Salem, W.Va. — Crews responded to a house fire in Salem on Monday evening. The fire was in a single house on E. Main Street.

First responders received the call at 5:39 p.m. from the homeowner who saw smoke coming from the dryer. Everyone inside the house quickly got out and there were no reported injuries.

Salem Fire Department and Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. Once on the scene, they limited the spread of the fire, opening up siding panels to identify and access potential hot spots in the roof.

The house was not considered to be a total loss, but there was considerable smoke and water damage in a few of the rooms in the home.

The dryer was the suspected origin of the fire, but an official investigation will be conducted by the Salem Fire Department.