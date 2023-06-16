CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County officials responded to a fire at the Old Genesis Youth Center on Hornor Avenue in Clarksburg Friday morning. The fire was reported at around 4:32 a.m. on June 16.

According to Harrison County 911, the Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments, Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg Police Department responded to the structure fire.

According to the Harrison County Communications Center, no injuries have been reported at this time. No other information has been released about the incident at this moment. Stay with 12 News for any future updates.