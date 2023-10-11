WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews are responding to a reported explosion in Doddridge County Wednesday.

According to the Doddridge County Communications Center, an explosion was called in for a well site on Hughes River Road near West Union at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple county fire crews responded to the scene, comprised of the Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Greenwood, Smithburg and Harrisville fire departments; comm center officials also stated that the Doddridge County Office of Emergency Management and the DEP were on scene.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, however, the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority is currently on the scene, according to the comm center.

Previously, the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, but they have since cleared the area and the comm center reported that they received no information of roadways being shut down.