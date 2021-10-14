Crews respond to single-vehicle accident in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Crews responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday night at about 9:20. The accident occurred on Webster Pike and West Hill Road in Taylor County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the passenger of the vehicle was ejected and injured in the incident. Healthnet was launched and used to transport the person to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

There is no word on that person’s condition.

The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County EMS went to the scene of the accident.