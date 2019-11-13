Crews respond to structure fire in Dola

DOLA, W.Va. – A fire Wednesday morning destroyed a house in Dola.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the fire broke out at about 10:20. All of the occupants of the house did make it out, and no injuries were reported, according to 911.

Fire departments from Lumberport, Wallace, Shinnston and Spelter responded to the scene, and Harrison County EMS was placed on stand-by, according to the comm center.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but it is considered a total loss, according to the Lumberport Volunteer Fire Department.