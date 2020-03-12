Crews respond to structure fire in Marion County

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Fraizer Street in Grant Town Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center explained that first responders were alerted to 109 Frazier St. at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Officials also said that there were no transports at this time. There is no reports as to how much damage was caused.

The Grant Town Fire Department and EMS, Baxter, Fairview, Farmington and Rivesville Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

