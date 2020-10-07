Crews respond to structure fire on Wilsonburg Avenue in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Multiple crews responded to a report of a fire in a camper located on Wilsonburg Avenue in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, crews were alerted to a fire on Wilsonburg Avenue at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

When fire-responders arrived, they reported that it was a working fire in a camper in the area, according to comm center officials.

Responding to the scene were Reynoldsville, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments and Harrison County EMS also responded due to a report of smoke inhalation, however, no one needed to be transported as a result of the incident.

